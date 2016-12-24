Indonesian Home Minister wishes Christians Merry X`mas

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo. (ANTARA/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo wished Merry Christmas to all Christians across Indonesia.



The home affairs minister conveyed the Christmas greeting directly while observing preparations for the Christmas celebration at the HKBP Church in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Saturday evening.



"On behalf of the government, we wish Merry Christmas to the Christians. Peace in the heart, peace in the world, peace on earth and peace in our beloved Indonesia," said Tjahjo at HKBP Menteng, Central Jakarta.



Furthermore, he noted that differences in ethnicity, race, religion and class are the elements that will eventually form the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).



"Therefore, it is the duty of the government, the police, the military and also all citizens of Indonesia to continue to maintain the Homeland, while preserving its diversity," said Tjahjo.



Also attending during the visit were National Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian, TNI chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo and Acting Governor of Jakarta Sumarsono.



Further, Priest Tulus Sihombing, as leader of the congregation, expressed his gratitude to all government officials and security forces who visited the church.



"On behalf of the entire congregation of church HKBP Menteng, we thank you for coming. Greetings from the entire Christian people," said Tulus.

