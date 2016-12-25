Anti terrorist squad finds letter from candidate of suicide bomber

Purwakarta, W Java (ANTARA News) - Densus 88 found a letter from a candidate offering to be the suicide bomber when the anti terrorist squad raided a hiding place of suspected terrorists in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta, West Java, on Sunday.



Two suspected terrorist were arrested and two other were killed as they tried to escape and resisted arrest in the raid in West Java mountain areas.



"There are several kinds of evidence including machetes and a letter offering to be the suicide bomber in their plan of act of terror," West Java police chief Ins.Gen. Anton Charliyan said.



Anton said the suspected terrorists belonged to separate cell and have no links with the terrorist group arrested in Bekasi earlier this month.



The Bekasi terror group planned to bomb the presidential palace but was foiled by Densus 88 which arrested and killed several of its members in various places in the country.



Anton said police have not known the target of the four suspected terrorists , adding police are still conducting investigations.



(T.SYS/B/H-ASG/A014)

