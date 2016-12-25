Police arrest two suspected terrorists, shoot dead two others
Minggu, 25 Desember 2016 20:05 WIB | 404 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Two suspected terrorists were arrested and two others who resisted the arrest were shot dead by Polices Antiterror squad Densus 88 in Purwakarta, West Java, on Sunday.
"At around 9 a.m, police arrested two suspected terrorists, Ivan and Rijal, in Jalan Ubrug in Cibinong, Jatiluhur subdistrict, Purwakarta District," said Chief of Public Information Bureau of the National Police Brig Rikwanto in a short message on Sunday.
According to Rikwanto, after arresting the two, Densus 88 personnel then hunted two others who are friends of Ivan and Rijal in the Jatiluhur region.
At around 12 p.m, the team raided a floating house in the Jatiluhur Lake. When they wanted to catch them, the two suspected terrorists resisted the arrest. The two are Abu Sofi and Abu Fais.
"There is resistance from both of them, after a gun battle, both of them died," said the senior officer.
Until now, network group to which the four suspected terrorists belong are still unknown.
Earlier on December 21, Anti-terror police arrested terror suspect Adam, in Serpong Street, Tangerang Selatan. Police tried to arrest three of Adams friends at Curug Village in Tangsel, but they resisted and were shot dead in the ensuing struggle.
The deceased suspects were identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan. Adam admitted that they had planned a suicide bomb attack at a police station near the BSD Eka Hospital in Tangsel.
