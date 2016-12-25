Police find no explosives in purwakarta`s suspected terrorist raid

Purwakarta, W Java, (ANTARA News) - Police did not find any explosives in the hideout of suspected terrorists who were raided in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta, West Java, on Sunday.



"We found explosives in the raid on suspected terrorists in Tangerang Selatan recently but we did not find any this time in Purwakarta," West Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Anton Ccharliyan, said here on Sunday.



However, police continued to comb the location, including areas in the Jatiluhur Lake. It is done to assure that the area is really safe and sterile (from explosives).



He said in the raid the police only seized sharp weapons and a letter from someone expressing readiness to become a suicide bomber.



During the raid on Sunday, two suspected terrorists were arrested and two others who resisted the arrest were shot dead by Polices Antiterror squad Densus 88 in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta.



"AT around 9 a.m, police arrested two suspected terrorists, Ivan and Rijal, in Jalan Ubrug in Cibinong, Jatiluhur subdistrict, Purwakarta District," said Chief of Public Information Bureau of the National Police Brig. Rikwanto in a short message.



According to Rikwanto, after arresting the two, Densus 88 personnel then hunted two others who are friends of Ivan and Rijal in the Jatiluhur region.



At around 12 p.m, the team raided a floating house in the Jatiluhur Lake. When they wanted to nab them, the two suspected terrorists, named Abu Sofi and Abu Fais, resisted the arrest.



"There is resistance from the two and after a gun battle, both of them died," said the senior officer.



Until now, the network group to which the four suspected terrorists belong are still unknown.



Earlier on December 21, Anti-terror police arrested terror suspect Adam, in Serpong Street, Tangerang Selatan. Police tried to arrest three of Adams friends at Curug Village in Tangsel, but they resisted and were shot dead in the ensuing struggle.



The deceased suspects were identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan. Adam admitted that they had planned a suicide bomb attack at a police station near the BSD Eka Hospital in Tangsel.



