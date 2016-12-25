Police arrest two terror suspects, kill two others in Purwakarta

Photo document of The Indonesia National Police`s counter-terrorism special detachment Densus 88 and Mobile Brigade (Brimob). (ANTARA/Septianda Perdana)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Polices counter-terrorism special detachment Densus 88 have arrested two terror suspects and killed two others in Purwakarta District, West Java Province.



Chief of Public Relations of the National Police Brigadier General Rikwanto said here on Monday that the suspected terror group led by Abu Fais was arrested on Sunday.



Two suspects, Ivan and Rijal, were arrested on Ubrug Street, Cibinong, Jatiluhur Subdistrict, Purwakarta District, while the other two, Abu Sofi and Abu Fais, were caught in a floating house on Jatiluhur Lake.



Abu Sofi and Abu Fais were killed during the raid as they had resisted arrest.



The Densus 88 squad had warned both remaining suspects to surrender during the raid, but they attempted to escape instead, forcing the authorities to immobilize them.



The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kramat Jati Police Hospital in Jakarta.



"They (allegedly) wanted to conduct an attack on a police post in Purwakarta," Rikwanto stated.



Two of the suspects were tasked with committing the act using a knife and machete as weapons, Rikwanto noted, adding that the other two suspects had been tasked with surveillance and providing a means of escape.



They had planned to conduct the attack on New Years Eve, Rikwanto said.



(Reporting by Benardy Ferdiansyah/Uu.A059/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

