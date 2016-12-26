Minister Khofifah seeks protection of children from social media`s negative impact

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa has urged parents to protect children from the negative effects of social media.



"Dont let our children get trapped by the negative effects of technological progress, particularly social media, such as by sharing hate-filled posts," the minister said while observing National Mothers Day in Makassar, South Sulawesi, over the weekend.



The progress of information technology, having given birth to social media, has led to the emergence of social problems in the community, she remarked.



To cope with the negative impact, the public should be smart and responsible, she added.



Parents must actively monitor their children who use social media, the minister noted.



She also encouraged mothers to campaign for One Day One Care to demonstrate their concern for the poor.



"Lets help address social problems in the community by applying One Day One Care for mutual assistance," she said.

