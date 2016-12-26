Social ministry prepares rice stocks for Bima

Social Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa (right) accompanied by West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Zainul Majdi M (second right) visiting the flood victims in the Village Penaraga, Bima, West Nusa Tenggara, on Monday (26/12/2016). (AFP PHOTO/Ahmad Zubaidi)

Bima (ANTARA News) - The Social Ministry is preparing rice stocks as emergency rations for victims of last weeks flash flood in Bima City, East Nusa Tenggara Province.



"The ministry is ready to supply the rice after the Governor Act is published and the available stocks of rice are depleted," Social Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa said here on Sunday.



According to the minister, 1,700 tons of the 2,200 tons of rice stored in Bimas Bureau of Logistics storage facility were damaged from being submerged in the floodwaters, so only 500 tons of the rice is fit for consumption.



Parawansa said the ministry will check rice stocks in every bureau affected by the disaster to ensure adequate supply for the emergency kitchen.



Bimas Bureau of Logistics manages storage facilities for various areas, such as Bima District and Dompu District.



The rice stock from three storage spaces, according to Parawansa, could have supplied rice to the province for eight months had it not been submerged in the flash flood.



The East Nusa Tenggara administration is also preparing 200 tons of rice to meet emergency needs.



During the repair of the storage facility in Bima, rice will be supplied from the districts of Bima and Dompu.



"I believe the rice supply is safe. We need to keep monitoring the logistics supply to Bima City to ensure it runs smoothly," Parawansa added.



Officials reported that 104,378 people have fled their flooded homes in Bima City, West Nusa Tenggara Province, after flash floods struck the city on Wednesday and Friday.



The floods, triggered by the overflowing of two local rivers following heavy rains, prompted the closing of offices and schools in the city.



(Reported by Nur Imansyah/Uu.B019/INE/KR-BSR/A014)