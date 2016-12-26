President Jokowi to celebrate Christmas in Kupang

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf/P003)

Kupang (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to visit Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Dec 27 to 28 to celebrate Christmas.



"The president will arrive in Kupang on the night of Dec 27, on his way back from Manado after celebrating Christmas in Tondano Lake (Minahasa District, North Sulawesi Province)," Head of Public Relations Secretariat of NTT Samuel Pakereng told ANTARA News here on Monday.



Previously, President Jokowi had been scheduled to attend the Archipelago Day summit in Lembata on Dec 13 and the anniversary of NTT on Dec 20, but the trip was postponed to Dec 30.



The local government has not received further information on the presidents agenda for NTT.



Samuel noted that the president will also inaugurate the Motaain border crossing station in Belu District.



"The president will spend the night in Kupang, and the next day (Dec 28), he will inaugurate the Motaain border crossing station," Samuel stated.

(Uu.A074/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

