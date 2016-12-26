Social minister meets Bima flash flood evacuees

Bima, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Social Service Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa visited hundreds of flash flood evacuees in Bima city, West Nusa Tenggara, on Monday.



During the meeting, the minister asked the evacuees to remain strong and patient.



"This is a test. If we pass it, we will advance to a higher class," she told the evacuees at Baitul Hamid Mosque in Bima city.



If anybody is strong and patient in facing the ordeal, Allah SWT will give them unexpected sustenance, she remarked.



"So, we must always be strong and patient," she said.



The evacuees, who are being sheltered at the mosque, still have access to water as well as public bathing, washing and toilet facilities (MCK), she stated.



Moreover, the two-week emergency response period will end on January 5 next year, she said.



"What we want to see is that the entire assistance is well distributed among the affected residents," she added.



Flash floods hit the city on December 21 and 23, forcing 104,378 people to flee their homes.



Overall, the floods have uprooted 105,758 people in the citys five sub-districts, Chief of the West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Disaster Mitigation Board Mohmmad Rum stated over the weekend.



The floods, triggered by the overflowing of two local rivers following heavy rains, prompted the closure of offices and schools in the city.



According to officials, floodwaters injured one person and destroyed public facilities, including four public health service posts, 28 auxiliary public health service posts, and one office. However, no fatalities were reported.(*)