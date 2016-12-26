Three tigers, two leopards born in W Sumatra zoo

Bukittinggi, W Sumatra (ANTARA News) - Three Sumatran tigers ("Panthera tigris sumatrae") and two clouded leopards ("Neofelis diardi") were born recently at the Kinantan Zoo and Cultural Park here.



"Three cubs were born to a tiger couple named Sean and Bancah. Now, we have eight Sumatran tigers in the zoo," Ikbal, the manager of the zoo, said here on Monday.



The tiger cubs, two females and a male, were born on November 14, he said.



Two clouded leopards were also born last week.



The caretaker of the zoo said they had not yet been able to determine the gender of the two leopard cubs as the parents were highly protective.



"The birth is a rare event because it is difficult to breed the leopard in a zoo. However, we have seen it twice here," Ikbal added.



The zoo management will let the cubs grow naturally with their parents. The caretaker will only provide nutritious diet such as milk and vitamins to maintain the health of the animals.



The zoo management will also not display the cubs to visitors to avoid unwanted incidents.



Ikbal said the cubs were in good health.(*)