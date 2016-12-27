Judges to announce interlocutory decision on Ahok trial over blasphemy case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The third hearing in blasphemy trial of non-active Governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) was held at the Agriculture Ministry complex in South Jakarta on Tuesday morning.



Ahok and his lawyers arrived at around 8 a.m., to attend the hearing scheduled to announce the judges interlocutory decision regarding Ahoks refutation of the charges conveyed on Dec. 13.



Chairman of Ahoks lawyer team Trimoelya D Soerjadi said he and his team were ready for any decision to be announced by the judges.



"We are ready to listen to the decision. Whatever the decision is, we will accept," Soerjadi said.



The trial was chaired by Judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto.



The Supreme Court decided last week to move the trial to the ministrys main building from the North Jakarta District Court, to accommodate more audience.(*)