Three geothermal power plants on stream in North Sulawesi

Minahasa, N Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - Three units of geothermal power plants (PLTP) worth Rp6.18 trillion (US$532.07 million) of Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) are to come on stream on Tuesday.President Joko Widsodo will officially commission the operation of the three projects here on Tuesday.The three projects include the 5th and 6th units of PLTP Lahendong with a capacity of 20 megawatts each in Tompaso, North Sulawesi.State-owned energy company Pertamina, the parent company of PGE, said the project is valued at US$282.07 million (Rp3.3 trillion).Construction of the two units began in July , 2015 and were scheduled to be completed in December, 2016 and June, 2017 respectively.Construction has been successfully completed on Sept.15 for the 5th unit or three months earlier and on Dec. 9, 2016 for the 6th unit or six months earlier than scheduled.PLTP Lahendong , the 5th and 6th units, which uses the total project scheme (until producing power) will add the capacity of the Lahendong power generating capacity to 120 MW and strengthen the electrification capacity in Minahasa, North Sulawesi of no less than 240,000 houses.During the construction of the projects jobs were open for no less than 1,800 workers and the project has a local content of 42.68 percent.Another project is the 3rd unit of PLTP Ulubelu with a capacity of 55 MW built with an investment of US$250 million equivalent to Rp2.8 trillion.Construction of the project also under total project scheme began on July 5, 2015 to be completed in August , 2016, but it was successfully completed on July 26 in 2016 or a month earlier than scheduled.The project, which is located in Tanggamus, Lampung, has provided jobs for 3,000 workers with local content of 50.89 percent."President Joko Widodo inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the three PLTP projects in Kamojang on 15 July last year, and today he would officially commission the project," President Director of Pertamina Dwi Soetjipto said in his written statement.Dwi said Pertamina as the parent company of Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) appreciated the PGE workers for having proven their high competence.He said the completion of the project earlier than scheduled, would help the government in its program to cover shortage in power supply in the country.The project also will provide more jobs that would reduce unemployment rate in the country, he said.The projects are also expected to boost development of industries in the regions and will encourage development of clean and renewable energy in the country."As a state energy company, Pertamina is proud for being able to contribute to the government program of developing renewable energy in the country," Dwi said.Through PGE, Pertamina is set to increase the generating capacity of its geothermal power plants to 1,037 MW in 2021.On the occasion, Pertamina also reported progress in the development of its other PLTP projects including the first unit of PLTP Karaha.The ground breaking ceremony of the 55 MW units of PLTP Karaha was also inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on July in 2015.Currently the project has been 91 percent completed and it is expected to be fully completed in May , 2017.Other PLTP projects of PGE are the 1st and 2nd units of PLTP Lumut Balai with a capacity of 2x55 MW now 71 percent completed, and PLTP Hululais with a capacity of 55 MW and PLTP Kerinci with a capacity of 55 MW respectively 67 percent and 43 percent completed."The three projects to be officially commissioned by the president today are valued at US$532.07 million or Rp6.18 trillion of a total of Rp26 trillion allocated by Pertamina for its PLTP projects to be completed until 2020," Dwi said.