Deputy police chief, prominent muslim figures discuss int`l Islamic University

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Deputy Police Chief Commissioner General Syafruddin held a meeting with prominent Muslim figures to discuss the establishment of an International Islamic University in Indonesia.



"The meeting was arranged to discuss the concept and the land for the construction of the International University of Islam in Indonesia," Muslim intellectual Komaruddin Hidayat said at the official residence of the deputy police chief, here, Tuesday.



Islam in Indonesia is considered moderate and could contribute to the world, Hidayat noted, explaining the reason why the university is being built in Indonesia.



Many people had also suggested that Indonesia should have an Islamic study center that invites esteemed professors to join its ranks, so that Indonesian and foreign students could study there, former rector of the Syarif Hidayatullah Islamic University remarked.



The planned university is also expected to help counter radicalism in education, he added.



Meanwhile, Syafruddin said the International Islamic University is expected to promote Indonesia as the center of Islamic civilization in the world.



To counter radicalism, the police has established cooperation with the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) and the ministries of education and culture; religious affairs; and research, technology, and higher education.



"Many programs by the National Police and BNPT have been included on campuses, in high schools and in elementary schools, and those programs have been included in the curricula," he added.



