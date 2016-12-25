President Jokowi wants Kuwil dam completed by 2019

President Joko Widodo (second right) accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung (third left), Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basoeki Hadimoeljono (left), Governor of North Sulawesi Olly Dondokambey (third right), and the Regent of North Minahasa Vonnie Anneke Panambunan (second left) at Kuwil dam, Kalawat, North Minahasa, North Sulawesi, on Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016). (ANTARA/Adwit B. Pramono/P003)

North Minahasa, Nort Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a target to have the giant Kuwil dam here completed by 2019.



During his working visit to North Sulawesi on Tuesday, the president spent a few hours reviewing the progress of the Kuwil dams construction in Kowangkoan Subdistrict, North Minahasa District.



President Jokowi remarked that the 308-hectare dam with a capacity to hold up to 23 million cubic meters of water will be a giant reservoir in North Sulawesi.



According to the president, the dam is expected to serve as a water reserve in the region, including the cities of Manado and Bitung, the district of North Minahasa, and the surrounding areas.



In addition, the president noted that the dam will help cope with floods from Tondano Lake and will become a tourism attraction.

