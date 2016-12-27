Judges reject Ahok`s exception in blasphemy trial

Governor of Jakarta Special Capital Region Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok (second right) held up two fingers after undergoing further hearing the case of alleged blasphemy in North Jakarta District Court on Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016). (ANTARA/Pool/Eko Siswono Toyudho)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A panel of judges of the North Jakarta District Court, here, Tuesday, rejected the exception presented by non-active governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) during the third blasphemy trial.



"The court has stated that the exception presented by Eng. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and his lawyers cannot be accepted," Chief of the panel of judges Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said while reading the interlocutory decision.



With the rejection, the trial will move forward, with several witnesses being presented in the blasphemy case accusing Ahok of insulting the Islamic Holy Book, Al Quran.



The next court hearing is scheduled for January 3 and will be moved to an auditorium held by the agricultural ministry in the south of the city for security reasons.

