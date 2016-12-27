Muslim intellectuals to build Islamic civilization center in Indonesia

The Indonesia National Police (Polri) Deputy Chief Commissioner General Syafruddin. (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A number of intellectuals are planning to build an international Islamic civilization center in Indonesia, National Police (Polri) Deputy Chief Commissioner General Syafruddin said here on Tuesday.



"The development of an Islamic civilization center is not only taking place in the Middle East but also in Indonesia," Comr. Gen. Syafruddin stated.



A number of Muslim intellectuals, such as Komarudin Hidayat, Azyumadi Azra, Syafrizal of the Religious Affairs Ministry, and Kharuddin of the Vice Presidential Secretariat, have visited Syafruddins official residence to discuss the plan to establish an Islamic civilization center and the prevention of radicalism in Indonesia.



Syafruddin noted that Islamic propagation is not a process that occurs only in the West, reaching out to the East; rather, Indonesia also propagates Islam to other countries.



The three-star police general acknowledged that the Muslim figures had also discussed a plan to establish an international Islamic university in Indonesia.



According to Syafruddin, so far, radicalism prevention efforts in Indonesia have been made through National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) programs and the Polris curriculum taught in schools and universities.



Komaruddin Hidayat said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla (JK) had set up a committee for the construction of an international Islamic university in Indonesia.



The school will be built in Indonesia because the country is known as a predominantly moderate Muslim-populated country.



Komarudin suggested the provision of an education on international Islamic civilization in Indonesia could have a global impact, particularly in countries where radicalism is flourishing.



He noted that a number of countries have suggested that Indonesia should become the worlds Islamic civilization education center, inviting foreign professors to join the universitys faculty.

