President Jokowi commemorates Christmas in N. Sulawesi

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma)

Minahasa, North Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) commemorated the National Christmas Celebration here on Tuesday afternoon.



The President and the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo, arrived at the Wale Ne Tou Tondano Building of Minahasa at 3:30 p.m. local time.



Jokowi received a warm welcome from some of the locals, who scrambled to shake his hand.



The committee also sang several national songs, such as "Bengawan Solo" and "Nyiur Melambai," upon his arrival.



Indonesias fifth president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, also attended the event.



The Committee of the National Christmas Celebration held a Christmas service at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time.



The Christmas narrative was delivered by Sinode Chairman Henny WB Samakul.



In addition, the Chairman of the National Christmas Celebration 2016 Enggartiasto Lukita said the celebration included an act of charity.



"We have sent donations to the poor people of North Sulawesi Province and to Pidie Jaya District of Aceh Province," Lukita added.



The celebration program also provided scholarships to some students in Indonesia.



According to Lukita, the christmas celebration in Manado reflected the countrys unity in diversity by conducting a diversity seminar, attended by various religious leaders.



The christmas celebration, noted Lukita, should be a reminder of the need for unity in upholding simplicity and achieving happiness.



Previously, the president visited parts of North Sulawesi Province, including Lahendong Subdistrict of Minahasa District, where he inaugurated the 5th and 6th units of the Lahendong geothermal power plant.



With the two additional units, the plant will have a total capacity of 120 MW.



After visiting North Sulawesi Province, Jokowi will continue his working visit to East Nusa Tenggara Province to monitor the development of the border areas.



(Reported by Hanni Sofia/Uu.B019/INE/KR-BSR/F001)