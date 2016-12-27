Indonesia has abundant geothermal potential: President Jokowi

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Luhut Binsar Panjaitan (center), Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ignatius Jonan (right), Pertamina President Director Dwi Soetjipto (second right) and President Director of Pertamina Geothermal Energy Irfan Zainuddin (second left ) reviewing geothermal electricity Units 5 & 6 PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Lahendong the sidelines of the inauguration in Tompaso, Minahasa, North Sulawesi, on Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari/P003)

Minahasa, North Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that Indonesia has abundant potential in geothermal energy, and so far, only five percent, or 29 thousand MW, of this potential has been used.



"Therefore, the remaining potential, of 95 percent, needs to be exploited," Jokowi stated in Tampaso, here, Tuesday, while inaugurating the fifth and sixth units of the Lehendong geothermal power plant and the third unit of the Ulubelu geothermal plant.



The government had set a target to produce 7,500 MW of electricity by 2025.



"Our target is 7,500 MW by 2025, because the potential is there," he noted.



In the early stages of such projects, foreign workers are needed before the plants go into operation, so they can transfer their technology and knowledge to local workers, the president remarked.



"When the turbines were first being installed, indeed, (foreign) workers were used because the technology needed trained technicians. But now that its nearly 99.9 percent complete, all the workers are ours because we are now capable in terms of technical skills," Jokowi explained.



The government has cut down on bureaucracy and simplified the licensing process to speed up the construction of power plant projects across the country.



However, Jokowi said a recalculation is needed to adjust the overall target of 35,000 MW based on economic growth targets.



(Reported by Hanni Sofia Soepardi/Uu.A014/INE/KR-BSR)