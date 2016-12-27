Lahendong, Ulubelu geothermal power plant absorb thousands of workers: President Jokowi

President Joko Widodo/Jokowi (front row, fourth from left) pictured with a number of ministers, officials and employees of geothermal electricity Units 5 & 6 PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Lahendong in Tompaso, Minahasa, North Sulawesi, which was unveiled Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari/P003)

North Minahasa, North Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said the geothermal power plants of Lahendong (Units 5 and 6) and Ulubelu (Unit 3) have absorbed thousands of workers.



"The development of and investment in new power plants has absorbed thousands of workers," Jokowi remarked during the inauguration of a geothermal power plant in Tompaso, Minahasa District, North Sulawesi Province, here on Tuesday.



With regard to the investment, he noted, all parties have been discussing the development of new power plants, with a total capacity of 35,000 MW, by 2019.



The president pointed out that some 2.75 thousand people had worked on the project.



"The amount of labor absorbed is quite high," the president remarked.



He revealed that the government plans to develop more power plants in 2017.



The ceremony was also attended by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignatius Jonan, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, President Director of state oil and gas company Pertamina Dwi Soetjipto, as well as State-owned electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negaras President Director Sofyan Basir.



The value of the investment in the two geothermal projects has reached US$532.07 million.



Lahendongs Units 5 and 6 can generate 20 MW each, while, Ulubelus Unit 3 has a total capacity of 55 MW, with an investment of $250 million.



Jokowi, earlier, set a target to have the giant Kuwil dam here completed by 2019.



During his working visit to North Sulawesi on Tuesday, the president spent a few hours reviewing the progress of the Kuwil dams construction in Kowangkoan Subdistrict, North Minahasa District.



President Jokowi remarked that the 308-hectare dam with a capacity to hold up to 23 million cubic meters of water will be a giant reservoir in North Sulawesi.



According to the president, the dam is expected to serve as a water reserve in the region, including the cities of Manado and Bitung, the district of North Minahasa, and the surrounding areas.



In addition, the president noted that the dam will help cope with floods from Tondano River and will become a tourism attraction.

