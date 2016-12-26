TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Video shows fleeing Berlin truck attack suspect in Lyon

Selasa, 27 Desember 2016
The photograph and the data of Anis Amri, Tunisian suspect behind the truck attack that killed 12 people in a Berlin Christmas market, Germany, on December 19, 2016. (Europol/AFP)
Paris (ANTARA News) - The Tunisian suspect behind the truck attack that killed 12 people in a Berlin Christmas market last week appears to have passed through Lyon in France as he fled to Italy, a French judicial source said.

Video surveillance footage showed Anis Amri at the Lyon-Part-Dieu train station on Thursday, and officials believe it was at the station that he bought a ticket for Chambery, the source said, between Lyon and the Italian border.

Amri was shot dead near Milan in Italy in the early hours of Friday after he pulled a gun on police who had asked for his identification papers, Reuters reported.

French officials are investigating how he arrived in Lyon after the Dec. 19 attack in Berlin that has been claimed by the Islamic State.
