1,500 cyclists expected to participate in Tour de Central Celebes

Central Sulawesi (Celebes) tourism map. (indonesia-tourism.com)

Palu (ANTARA News) - The Central Sulawesi administration plans to invite 1,500 domestic and foreign cyclists to participate in Tour de Central Celebes (TdCC) to be held in September next year.



The number of participants may increase when its promotion is optimal, Siti Norma Mardjanu, head of the Central Sulawesi tourism and creative economic office, said here on Tuesday.



Invitations will be sent to 250 cyclists in Association of Southeast Nations, Australia, the United States, and Europe.



The remaining 1,250 participants are expected to come from various provinces of Indonesia.



TdCC is a tourism promotion event as participating cyclists will be taken to tourist sites within the province, and be introduced to local culture, traditions as well as culinary dishes of Central Sulawesi, she remarked.



The TdCC route stretches 300 km from Tojouna-una District to Palu City against the backdrop of a panorama of mountains, lakes, hills, rivers, waterfalls, and valleys.



The cyclists will also be entertained with traditional dances and songs of South Sulawesi.



