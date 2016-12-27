Police investigating accuracy of information on Chinese workers

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian police cyber crime unit is investigating the accuracy of information, which went viral on social media, on the large influx of Chinese workers, a National Police spokesman said.



"The police cyber crime units investigation is still underway. There will be further information on this," Inspector General Boy Rafli Amar said here on Wednesday.



He said that the investigation would seek to determine the authenticity of the information. If the information is proven to be a hoax and a provocative report, it would violate the law, he stated.



"Especially law on information and electronic transaction (ITE) article 28 (2). So, this is a legal matter. We cannot not summon or accuse someone, but we have to collect evidence," he said.



Earlier on Friday, President Joko Widodo denied reports that the number of Chinese workers in Indonesia had reached millions, while the official data showed that it was only 21,000 workers.



"Many people say the number of Chinese workers in Indonesia has reached 10 million, 20 million. When did they count it? Our data shows 21,000 workers, very little," Jokowi said.



The president expressed hope that citizens will not share inaccurate data that can spark anxiety.



There is little possibility of Chinese working in Indonesia due to the current wide salary gap between Hong Kong and Indonesia, the president said.



"It would be impossible for workers from Hong Kong, America, and Europe to come because their salaries are much bigger than ours," Jokowi added.



However, the government has targeted an increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Indonesia, Jokowi said.(*)