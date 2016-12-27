Indonesian police intensify hunt for Bahrun Naim

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police has intensified its hunt for suspected terrorist Bahrun Naim, believed to be in Syria or Iraq, Inspector General Boy Rafli Amar, a spokesman of the National Police, has said.



"For (nabbing) Bahrun Naim, we are still cooperating with some countries to learn his communication network with the cells. We have intensified this, and of course his location, we believe he is in Syria or Iraq," Boy said here on Wednesday.



The Indonesian police is working in cooperation with international community and is being supported by the foreign affairs ministry, Boy stated.



"Hopefully he can be arrested one day with the help of local authorities. But we realize the security situation in those countries, the current unrest, conflict between local government and insurgents, especially ISIS," he said.



Therefore, he added, it would not be easy for those countries.



"But clearly how they communicate with Indonesian youth, this has become our spotlight. We monitor those who have returned from the countries, we want to minimize the influence of ISIS that would bring negative impact to the nation," he noted.



Boy said the police will not allow the returnees to carry out violent attacks such as those that they have carried out in Iraq and Syria.



"We are working in collaboration with local communities, religious leaders, to detect any moves allegedly linked to ISIS," he said.



"At the end, the public has to show its resistance to any movement that could link to ISIS, then we can minimize the chance of terror attacks," Boy said.



The Indonesian-born suspected terrorist Bahrun Naim has been asked by ISIS to set up base in the southern Philippines and ally with local terrorist groups.



The police described Naim as the facilitator and recruiter of new ISIS cells in Indonesia. This is based on testimonies of terror suspects who have been arrested. The majority of them were in direct contact with Naim.(*)