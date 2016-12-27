Jakarta to hold car-free night on New Year`s Eve

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta provincial government will hold a car-free night along the Sudirman-Thamrin main street on New Years Eve.



"Five stages will be set at a number of points along Sudirman-Thamrin Street to entertain people celebrating New Years Eve," Jakarta Head of the Department of Tourism and Culture Catur Laswanto said here on Wednesday.



The main stage will be located around the Hotel Indonesia roundabout, while the others will be at the National Monument (Monas), Bendungan Hilir, the Jaya Building, and Chase Plaza.



"All stages will be equipped with specific Betawi decorations, including ondel-ondel (giant Betawi effigies) and Betawi ornaments of gigi balang. This is in accordance with the directives of acting Jakarta governor Sumarsono," he remarked.



Jakarta police officers earlier expressed readiness to secure Christmas and New Years Eve celebrations through Operasi Lilin (Operation Candle), from December 23 to January 1.



"The operation is intended to safeguard the public against security threats and traffic problems that could disrupt Christmas and New Years Eve celebrations," Jakarta Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono stated here on Thursday.



The operation will secure the community conducting worship ceremonies, travelers, and people on vacation during Christmas and New Years Eve.



In addition, the police will safeguard ports, stations, terminals, and airports.



"The police will also secure recreational spots and shopping centers," he noted.



Meanwhile, the police will intensify security in churches in the capital city.



Heads of sub-precinct police (Kapolsek) are required to check places of worship and to communicate all security issues encountered during Christmas celebrations.



Municipal police chiefs (kapolres) are also required to record and consult with churches on licensing issues or disagreements with the local community.



In addition, the police have set up metal detectors to minimize potential threats around churches.



With regard to the number of personnel, he pointed out that the strength of the security arrangements depended on the conditions in the field.(*)