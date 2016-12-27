Integrated cross-border post shows Indonesian pride: President

Atambua, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - The integrated cross-border post showcases Indonesian pride, according to President Joko Widodo.



"It is a matter of pride. The integrated cross-border post in Mota Ain, Belu District, not only shows the face of East Nusa Tenggara but also the face of Indonesia," Joko Widodo said during the inauguration of the post here on Wednesday.



The president expressed embarrassment on observing the condition of the post.



"The condition (of this post) is very bad compared with that of Timor Leste," the president stated.



To address the situation, the president ordered Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono to develop the cross-border post in Mota Ain within two years.



"Now, we can see the cross-border post. We can build it because we have the budget," the president said.



Indonesia, as a great nation, should have a better cross-border post than its neighbors, he explained.



In addition, the president ordered the immediate construction of a large market around the border post between Indonesia and Timor Leste to make Mota Ain an economic center for the locals.



Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau Chief Bey Mahmudin in a press statement earlier revealed that during the presidents working visit to East Nusa Tenggara, he would also attend an event to hand over land certificates for the strategic program 2016 and provide supplementary food supplies in the same district.



Following this, President Joko Widodo will review another integrated cross-border checkpoint in Motamasin in Malaka District, before returning to Kupang and flying on to Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.(*)