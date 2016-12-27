Bappenas head proposes merger of ANTARA, RRI, TVRI
Rabu, 28 Desember 2016 20:04 WIB | 147 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Development Planning Minister and Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Bambang P.S. Brodjonegoro has proposed the merger of ANTARA News Agency, RRI, and TVRI to empower the state and governments communication strategy.
Speaking to ANTARA here, Wednesday, he said the strengthened synergy of these three state-owned media is expected to make them the main point of reference for the government, private sector, and the public seeking comprehensive news reporting.
With their respective powerful journalistic products, a merger between ANTARA, RRI, and TVRI would easily communicate the governments performance, he stated.
However, the three state-owned media have yet to function optimally as Indonesians rely more on privately-owned media for news, Brodjonegoro added. (*)
