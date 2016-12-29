President Jokowi inaugurates power plant vessel in Kupang

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has inaugurated the Marine Vessel Power Plant from Turkey which is currently anchored at the Steam Power Plant area, Bolok, here.



"This is a power plant vessel which I promised when I came here in 2015, and this has been installed now," he told the press here Wednesday.



The president made the remarks after observing the 120 Megawatt electric vessel which, has now in accordance with the contract, generated 60 megawatts of power to be supplied to Timor Island.



With this vessel, there is no shortage of electricity anymore in Kota Kupang, according to him.



As of now, there is six per cent excess power in Timor Island, Jokowi disclosed.



"This ship provides 60 MW (power) that can serves 230 thousand households on the island from Kupang to Belu District, meaning that the needs of anyone who needs electricity can be met," he added.



The vessel is also prepared to help build a power plant of 2x30 MW owned by a private company in the Bolok industrial area.



So, the people from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), particularly in Kupang city, should not worry about power shortages anymore, according to the president.



Now, with this power advantage, people can invest in the mainland Timor, he explained.



"If anyone wants to invest, (they) could do so, because now there is adequate capacity of electricity here," he said.



In addition, regarding the shortage of electricity in remote areas and islands, the head of state said that by the end of 2018 power transmission lines will be installed in 1,200 villages in Indonesia.



"It is estimated that by the end of 2018 the installation of electricity transmission will be completed. This is the promise of President Director of the state-owned electricity company (PLN). I just follow it," the president added.(*)