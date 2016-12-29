President Jokowi presents land certificates in E Nusa Tenggara

Atambua, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) symbolically presented 1,144 land certificates to inhabitants of East Nusa Tenggara, in Silawan Village, East Tasifeto Sub-district, Belu District, here on Wednesday.



The land certificates are the legal rights of those owners, the president, who was flanked by First Lady Iriana, said.



Of the total land certificates, 655 were given to Belu inhabitants, 397 to residents of Malaka District, 200 to North Timor Tengah people, 100 to inhabitants of South Timor Tengah District, 42 to Kupang District residents, and 110 to Kupang City inhabitants.



This year the government has distributed one million land certificates, and next year the number is expected to increase to five million, up to seven million in 2018, and nine million in 2019.(*)