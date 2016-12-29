Communication minister inaugurates BTS tower on Indonesia-Malaysia border

Putussibau, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Communication and Informatics Minister Rudiantara inaugurated a base transceiver station (BTS) tower on Wednesday in Kantuk Asam village, Puring Kencana Sub-district, Kapuas Hulu District, West Kalimantan Province.



The village lies near the border between Indonesia and Malaysia.



The government has prioritized the setting up of cellular networks in remote areas, although the cellular network business is operated by the private sector, the minister said.



Rudiantara explained that the government planned to build 75 BTS towers in remote areas of the country. Of them, 31 are already operational, while 44 others are under construction by the Center for Informatics and Telecommunication Financing Operators and Providers.



"The priority is in remote areas, with the cooperation of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI)," the minister remarked.



The government also plans to set up a Palapa Ring in West and East Kalimantan provinces by 2020.



Head of Puring Kencana Sub-district Kencana Hermanus Albinus said that local inhabitants have wanted the telecommunication tower for a very long time.



"For years, the people living in the border area have used cellular services provided by Malaysia. And now, they can enjoy the Indonesian cellular services," he stated.(*)