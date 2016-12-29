One connected to Pulomas Mass murder killed: Police chief

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police have arrested one murderer, and fatally shot another for resisting arrest in connection with the deaths of six people in Pulomas, East Jakarta, on Tuesday.



"Two alleged murderers were arrested, one died of loss of blood after being shot for resisting police arrest in Bekasi, West Java," Indonesian National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian told a press conference here on Wednesday evening.



Tito said the alleged murderer who died is Ramlan Butarbutar (RB).



According to the Polri chief, RB was wanted by the police for a long time and is known as a thief who did not hesitate to use violence. "He is an old player. We call him a North Korean Group member. His areas of operation included Bekasi and Pulogadung (East Jakarta)," he said.



The Polri chief said RBs modus operandi was to target empty houses on holidays.



The other alleged murderer who has been arrested is Erwin Situmorang (ES). He is still alive and has been taken to Kramat Jati Police Hospital. The police are still hunting for two others.



During the robbery, the four thieves allegedly locked up Dodi Triono (59) and 10 others, including Dodis daughters, house maids and drivers.



When they were found on Tuesday, six of the 11 in the locked bathroom were dead; only five survived.



Those who died were Dodi and his two daughters Diona Arika Andra Putri (16) and Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla (9); Dzalfaylas friend Amel; and two of Dodis drivers Yanto and Tasrok.



Zanette Kalila, 13, Santi, 22, and Emi, Fitriani and Windy, who were the housemaids, all survived.(*)