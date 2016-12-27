Tax revenue earned in second period of tax amnesty moderate
Kamis, 29 Desember 2016 14:38 WIB | 32 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said the tax revenue collected during the second period of the tax amnesty program is not as spectacular as that of the first period, which reached some Rp97.2 trillion.
The drop in revenue is because most high-wealth taxpayers, who are major businessmen, had already participated in the first period, the minister noted while inspecting the functions of the tax amnesty program at the Headquarters of the Taxation Directorate General, here, Wednesday.
By Dec 28, 2016, revenue from the tax amnesty program had reached Rp105 trillion, or a slight increase of Rp7.8 trillion.
The finance minister explained the main focus of the program is no longer revenue but establishing a database of taxpayers to optimize tax revenue in 2017 and the years to come.(*)
