Indonesia dispatches delivery of humanitarian aid to Rohingya

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has dispatched the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Rohingya ethnic minority in Rakhine state, Myanmar.



"I hope the Rohingya ethnic minority in the Rakhine state will find peace with the various efforts we have made and will continue to make for them," President Jokowi remarked while dispatching the aid from the Tanjung Priok port here on Thursday.



The head of state expressed hope that the humanitarian assistance from Indonesia would be received well by the Rohingya people in Rakhine state as an expression of concern and solidarity.



"I hope the assistance of Indonesia will be well received as a demonstration of concern," he said.



A total of 10 containers of instant noodles, baby food, wheat, cereals, and sarongs were shipped to the Rohingya state from Tanjung Priok port on Thursday.



"These items were requested following multiple discussions between the foreign affairs minister and the government of Myanmar," Jokowi stated.



He indicated that the delivery of humanitarian aid from Indonesia was part of the countrys diplomatic practices and provided tangible proof of its concern for the Rohingya people.



Some time ago, President Jokowi ordered Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi to meet with the government of Myanmar and discuss opening its borders to meet the needs of the Rohingya people.(*)