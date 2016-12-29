Lawmaker suspects systematic, massive attempts to create instability

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A lawmaker said he suspected a systematic and massive attempt to create instability and cause loss of public confidence in the government.



"I suspect massive, systematic and organized attempt to spread black issues to create unfavorable political condition in the country," Masinton Pasaribu of the Commission III of the House of Representatives said here on Thursday.



Masinton, a lawmaker from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), said among the black issues include those related to reports about millions of Chinese workers, revival of the defunct Indonesian Communist Party and SARA, a term used for sensitive ethnic, racial and religious issues.



He said similarly massive and systematic actions should be taken to forestall the impact of black issues.



The black issue about millions of Chinese workers sidelining Indonesian workers is said to be the result of the government policy of visa free travel offered to visitors from 174 countries including China.



President Joko Widodo dismissed the reports about Chinese workers as groundless .



Law and Human Right Minister Yasona Laoly said the the reports about millions of Chinese workers employed in Indonesia were all hoaxes.



"Now we have too many hoaxes," Yasona said, adding the visa free travel facility is to attract more tourists including from China to the country.



Masinton called on the government to keep data on expatriates and prevent foreign tourist to use the visa free travel facility to look for jobs in the country.(*)