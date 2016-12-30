Police involves Interpol to collect information on aid to Syrian rebels

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Police is coordinating with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the International Police (Interpol) to collect information on alleged aid distribution from the Indonesian Humanitarian Relief (IHR) to rebels group in Aleppo, Syria.



"We are communicating with the ministry, Interpol, as well as other related institutions. We will collect information on the destination address and the receiver," a spokesman for National Police Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said here, Thursday.



Martinus noted that the police would verify any information that is linked to IHR humanitarian aid.



"We have yet to receive any information on this," he continued.



Rumors that went viral in social media said that logistical relief from the non-governmental organization IHR did not reach civilians in the besieged city of Aleppo, but it was delivered to the rebel group Jaish al-Islam.



The group, formerly known as Liwa al-Islam, or Brigade of Islam, has been waging war against the Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad.



IHR, which was led by Bachtiar Nasir, chairman of the National Movement to Safeguard the Indonesian Ulemas Councils Fatwa (GNPF-MUI), denied the rumors.



IHR said it has worked in cooperation with Turkish humanitarian organization IHH or Insan Hak ve Hurriyetleri Insani Yardim Vakfi.



The latter has been acknowledged by the United Nations, and was initiated the humanitarian convoy Freedom Flotilla to Gaza, Palestine, a move which was then followed by other international humanitarian activists.(*)