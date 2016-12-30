Special prison for terrorism inmates to open in 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A special prison for inmates found guilty of terrorism is expected to open in 2017, an official of the National Agency for Combating Terrorism (BNPT) said.



"Currently, construction of the Sentul penitentiary has entered its final stage," the agencys Deputy for Prevention and De-radicalization, Major General Abdul Rahman Kadir, said on the sidelines of a meeting to evaluate de-radicalization programs in 2016, here on Thursday.



The prison, he said, would serve as a center for de-radicalization programs for inmates, who are currently detained in separated prisons throughout Indonesia.



"This de-radicalization center will be an answer for demands to separate inmates convicted of terrorism," Abdul Rahman added.



He said, with the development of the new prison, BNPT and the Directorate General of Correctional Facilities of Justice Ministry should increase their cooperation.



"This is important, as it is related to implementation of a more effective de-radicalization program," he noted.



BNPT will prepare programs for de-radicalization, while the ministry handles the prisons administration.



"I hope that the synergy between BNPT and the directorate general could be improved, to prevent the spread of radicalism and terrorism in prisons," Abdul Rahman said.



Meanwhile, the ministrys Director for inmate coaching, Ilham Jaya, expressed hope that cooperation with BNPT would improve the coaching program for inmates in terrorism cases.



"Programs for these inmates will be different from those of other crimes, because it is related to their ideology," Ilham said.



Abdul Rahman noted that a comprehensive evaluation on the design and methods of the program would improve its effectiveness in 2017.(*)