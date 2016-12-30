President observes construction of apartments for athletes

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo recently observed the construction of apartment towers in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, to house athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games.



"Block D10 of the Kemayoran Complex has been completed," Joko Widodo said here on Thursday.



The president noted that the government is building 10 apartment towers in Kemayoran.



"Blocks D10 and C2 will have seven apartment towers and three apartment towers respectively," he remarked.



Block D10 will have seven towers containing 5.4 thousand apartments. Block C2 will have 1.9 thousand apartments for accommodating journalists and officials of the Asian Games.



The construction of all towers is expected to be completed in September 2017.



"The condition of the rooms is good," the president added.



The development started on March 17, 2016, as a joint project involving Abipraya-Indulexco and state-owned construction firms Waskita Karya, Adhi-Jaya Konstruksi-Penta, and Wika Cakra.



The apartments have been constructed on 10 hectares of land, worth Rp3.4 trillion.



After the Asian Games, the government will convert the buildings into low-cost rental apartments, aiming to accommodate people evicted from riverbanks and slum areas as well as civil servants and others with limited income.



Each apartment will measure 36 square meters and feature a living room, kitchen, bathroom, utility room, and two bedrooms.



Each one will accommodate three athletes, so the entire complex can accommodate 22,272 people.



Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee mandates that hosts of the Olympics must provide rooms for 14 thousand athletes.(*)