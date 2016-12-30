President denies rumors of cabinet reshuffle plan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has denied rumors that he is planning to reshuffle his administrations cabinet.



The president, while observing the construction of the athletes housing complex in Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Thursday, said he had no plans to revamp his cabinet.



"No (plan to do so)," he stated repeatedly each time the question was raised.



Earlier, Vice President Jusuf Kalla also denied the rumors while visiting Bima, West Nusa Tenggara, to observe the impact of the flash floods that hit the region on Wednesday.



"(There is) no discussion about it," the vice president remarked.



On a separate occasion, Presidential Spokesman Johan Budi said he was not informed of any such plan.



President Joko Widodo has the right to shake up his cabinet, and no one can influence him, he noted.



"I have never heard directly from the president about a cabinet reshuffle," he added.



He went on to say that reshuffling the cabinet was the prerogative and right of the president.(*)