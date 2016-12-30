Reports about 10 million Chinese workers a hoax: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Law and Human Right Minister Yasonna Laoly dismissed as hoax reports that 10 million Chinese workers come as a flood sidelining Indonesian workers.



The reports in headlines blamed the government police offering visa free travel for visitors from friendly countries including China.



"Listen please. The visa free travel policy is to boost the countrys tourism industry. It is an irony as big country as Indonesia rich with tourist destinations is far lagging behind smaller Malaysia in number of tourists," Yasonna told reporters in his office here on Thursday.



He said what is important in the implementaiton of the policy is good control.



"If there are 9 million arrivals , there should be 9 million departures , departures should also be 9 million. That is what we need to make sure," he said.



He said the Communications and Informatics Ministry already knows who spread the false reports about 10 Chinese workers employed in Indonesia.



"That is a hoax. We have too many hoaxes now. I would like to challenge you to show me data about 10 million foreign workers here, even 1 million illegal workers, as we already deported at least 7,887 illegal workers 329 others were legally charged in 2016," he said.



He said based on data at the Labor Ministry there are 21,000 foreign workers from China holding the temporary stay license in Indonesia.



Earlier President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also dismissed the report about 10 million Chinese workers in Indonesia as groundless.



The president said the people should not spread false issues that would create unnecessary noises.



The president said it is almost unlikely that Hong Kong Chinese would want to work in Indonesia where the pay is much smaller.



"It is just impossible that people from Hong Kong, America, Europe to look for job here when they could get a much higher pay in their countries," Jokowi said.



He said the visa free travel policy to attract more tourists from China.(*)