Strong earthquake hits Sumba
Jumat, 30 Desember 2016 08:28 WIB | 148 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Southwest Sumba District, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) at 5:30 a.m local time on Friday.
However, the earthquake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Jakarta on Friday.
The earthquake epicenter is located 59 kilometers (km) northwest of NTT at 9.37 degrees southern latitude and 118.63 degrees eastern longitude at a depth of 91 km under the sea.
There is no immediate report on casualty and damage as a result of the quake.(*)
