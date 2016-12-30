President Jokowi is 2016`s top person in media: I2

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia Indicator (I2) has announced that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was the person of the year for 2016, based on being mentioned constantly in media reports.



"Besides Jokowi, non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) was the Top Influencer or source who gave the most statements in online media coverage in 2016," I2 Communication Director Rustika Herlambang remarked here on Friday.



Using Artificial Intelligence software, the I2 evaluated 6,874,628 reports from 1,443 online media, from January 1 to December 5, and found that 370,779 were about Jokowi.



"The person of the year does not necessarily have to give statements to the media," Herlambang explained when presenting the results of his research, titled "People in the News."



He added that other figures who joined the list of "Top Persons" in 2016 were Ahok with 257,113 media reports, Vice President Jusuf Kalla with 78,492 reports, National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian with 56,486 reports, and Djarot Syaiful Hidayat with 44,453 reports.



The I2 is an agency that focuses on media research and analysis of hot-button issues in Indonesia. The team consists of media consultants, journalists, and representatives of the mass media network.



The agency has continually published its research results, especially those on the political landscape in Indonesia, at events conducted by political parties or local gubernatorial elections in certain provinces.



It provides general exposure analyses from multiple perspectives, including interpretations and conclusions. In addition, the agency also provides media consultancy services to clients, based on specific requirements.

