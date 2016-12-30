Klaten head caught red handed committing graft by KPK

Document picture Klaten head Sri Hartini (left) visit students at the National Examination Hospital Dr Soeradji Tirtonegoro Klaten, Central Java, on Tuesday (May 5, 2016). Sri Hartini has been arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on charge of corruption. (ANTARA/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The head of Klaten district, Sri Hartini, has been arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), on charge of corruption.



Sri Hartini was caught red handed receiving bribe money, KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said here on Friday.



"Yes, one of those arrested was Sri Hartini," Agus said giving no names of other suspects arrested by the anti graft agency.



Sri Hartini is the wife of former Klaten head Haryanto Wibowo, a politician of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).



Haryanto had also faced legal case as a suspect in a corruption case over text book procurement in the academic year of 2003/2004 involving Rp4.7 billion in state fund and the use of regional budget fund for private travel abroad.



Meanwhile PDIP said it has dismissed Sri Hartini from the party membership following report of her arrest.



"As from 12.30 today Sri Hartini is no longer a member of the party," PDIP secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said here on Friday.



The party apologized for what Sri Hartini had done abusing her power, Hasto said.



He said the the order for the dismissal of Sri Hartino came from the party general chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri immediately after receiving report of the arrest.



The party has no intention of offering legal assistance for Sri Hartini, Hasto said.



"The party would not tolerate corruption and would not help corrupt cadres," he said.



The case of Sri Hartini should serve as a lesson for all cadres of the party in the executive and legislative bodies to not ever abuse power, he said.



Sri Hartini was arrested together with a number of other suspects . KPK plans to bring them to Jakarta for investigations.

(Uu.H-ASG/A014)