Police question husband of Sylviana Murni over suspicious fund flow

Senior Commissioner RP Argo Yuwono. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police has summoned Gde Sardjana, husband of Jakarta vice governor candidate Sylviana Murni as a witness in the investigation of an alleged crime against the state.



Gde Sardjana was summoned for questioning over suspicious flow of fund to Zamran, who has been named a suspect by police for allegedly spreading sensitive issues fanning public hate via social media.



"Gde appeared in the first summon," Jakarta police spokesman Sr. Com. Argo Yuwono said here on Friday, adding Gde came directly to the Police Criminal Detective Directorate together with a number of other unidentified people.



"There is suspicious flow of fund to Zamran," Argo said.



Police wanted to know what the money is for, sent just before the Dec. 2 big rally involving Islamic organizations demanding the arrest of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama for allegedly insulting the Qoran and Islam.



Earlier police already named a number of suspects involving in alleged attempt to create chaos and overthrow the government by seeking to use the angry masses of Muslims.



Among the suspects , some of them detained, include activists Sri Bintang Pamungkas, Rachmawati Soekarnoputri, who is a daughter of the countrys founding father Soekarno, retired army Maj.Gen Kivlan Zein and musician turned politician Achmad Dhani.



Two brothers Zamran and Rizal are also named suspects charged with violating the law on electronic transaction information spreading sensitive issues of SARA (such related to racial, religious and ethnic groups) fanning public hate.

(Uu./H-ASG/A014)