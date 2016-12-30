Indonesian police on hunt for social media accounts spreading conflicts
Jumat, 30 Desember 2016 21:11 WIB | 280 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta metropolitan police have intensified cyber patrols in hunt for social media accounts spreading sensitive issues (SARA) and false information or libels to provoke public conflicts.
"Many cases have been uncovered," head of sub-directorate of Cyber Crime of Directorate of Special Crimes of Jakarta Police Adj. Sr.Com. Roberto Pasaribu said here on Friday.
Roberto said policy are tightening control of social media as well as on-line media suspected of spreading misleading information.
Police also could take legal action against or to block social media accounts found to spread false information, he said.
He said police have identified around 300 social media or on-line media accounts spreading false information in the country and abroad.
"There are hundreds of social media accounts already blocked," he said.
He acknowl3edged police found difficulty in taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false information as they use false accounts.
President Joko Widodo has held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the rampant social media and on-line media which spread hoaxes and libels.
The president wanted law enforcement against owners of social media and on-line media accounts spreading libels, hoaxes and SARA to provoke conflicts.
