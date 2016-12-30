Indonesian military police searches graft suspect`s house
Jumat, 30 Desember 2016 21:17 WIB | 232 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia National Military Police Center (POM) has searched the house of Commodore Bambang Udoyo for his alleged involvement in a bribery case related to the procurement of a monitoring satellite.
Commodore Bambang Udoyo is the data and information director of the Marine Security Board.
"POM is still developing (the investigation of) the case. It has searched his house and found 80,000 Singapore dollars and 15,000 United States dollars," POM Commander Major General Dodik Wijanarko told a press conference at the National Defense Forces (TNI) Headquarters here on Friday.
The case came to light when the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) caught red-handed the boards deputy chief for law information and cooperation, Eko Susilo Hadi, on December 14. During the ensuing investigation, the board concluded that Bambang had allegedly received a bribe in connection with procurement of the surveillance system.
Dodik said TNI was focusing on investigating its members allegedly involved in the case in accordance with the rules that any active members suspected of involvement in a criminal offense will be tried by a military tribunal instead of the civil court.
POM is still investigating the case and has not so far discovered the involvement of other high ranking officers of the board in the case, he said.
"We cannot yet ascertain the involvement of the others. We work based on evidence,� he said.
He said TNI praised KPK for catching red-handed the boards official and supported the anti-graft bodys efforts to combat corruption, including at TNI.
(S012/INE)
Reported by Syaiful Hakim
EDITED BY INE
(T.SYS/B/KR-BSR/A014) 30-12-2016 20:18:34
Commodore Bambang Udoyo is the data and information director of the Marine Security Board.
"POM is still developing (the investigation of) the case. It has searched his house and found 80,000 Singapore dollars and 15,000 United States dollars," POM Commander Major General Dodik Wijanarko told a press conference at the National Defense Forces (TNI) Headquarters here on Friday.
The case came to light when the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) caught red-handed the boards deputy chief for law information and cooperation, Eko Susilo Hadi, on December 14. During the ensuing investigation, the board concluded that Bambang had allegedly received a bribe in connection with procurement of the surveillance system.
Dodik said TNI was focusing on investigating its members allegedly involved in the case in accordance with the rules that any active members suspected of involvement in a criminal offense will be tried by a military tribunal instead of the civil court.
POM is still investigating the case and has not so far discovered the involvement of other high ranking officers of the board in the case, he said.
"We cannot yet ascertain the involvement of the others. We work based on evidence,� he said.
He said TNI praised KPK for catching red-handed the boards official and supported the anti-graft bodys efforts to combat corruption, including at TNI.
(S012/INE)
Reported by Syaiful Hakim
EDITED BY INE
(T.SYS/B/KR-BSR/A014) 30-12-2016 20:18:34
Latest News
- Myanmar expresses gratitude for Indonesia`s humanitarian assistance 12 minutes ago
- Citilink president director quits after row over allegedly inebriated pilot 15 minutes ago
- Citilink fires allegedly drunk pilot 57 minutes ago
- Indonesian military police searches graft suspect`s house 1 hour ago
- Indonesian police on hunt for social media accounts spreading conflicts 1 hour ago
- Police question husband of Sylviana Murni over suspicious fund flow 1 hour ago
- Klaten head caught red handed committing graft by KPK 1 hour ago
- Terrorism, drugs will still disrupt public security in 2017: Police 7 hours ago