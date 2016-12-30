Indonesian military police searches graft suspect`s house

Deputy of Information Law and Maritime Security Cooperation Agency (Bakamla) Eko Susilo Hadi was in the car custody after undergoing examination at the KPK building, Jakarta, Thursday (Dec. 29, 2016). Eko suspected of accepting bribes from the PT. Melati Technofo Indonesia (MTI) in exchange for five-unit project related procurement Satellite Monitoring tool in Bakamla Rp200 billion. (ANTARA/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia National Military Police Center (POM) has searched the house of Commodore Bambang Udoyo for his alleged involvement in a bribery case related to the procurement of a monitoring satellite.



Commodore Bambang Udoyo is the data and information director of the Marine Security Board.



"POM is still developing (the investigation of) the case. It has searched his house and found 80,000 Singapore dollars and 15,000 United States dollars," POM Commander Major General Dodik Wijanarko told a press conference at the National Defense Forces (TNI) Headquarters here on Friday.



The case came to light when the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) caught red-handed the boards deputy chief for law information and cooperation, Eko Susilo Hadi, on December 14. During the ensuing investigation, the board concluded that Bambang had allegedly received a bribe in connection with procurement of the surveillance system.



Dodik said TNI was focusing on investigating its members allegedly involved in the case in accordance with the rules that any active members suspected of involvement in a criminal offense will be tried by a military tribunal instead of the civil court.



POM is still investigating the case and has not so far discovered the involvement of other high ranking officers of the board in the case, he said.



"We cannot yet ascertain the involvement of the others. We work based on evidence,� he said.



He said TNI praised KPK for catching red-handed the boards official and supported the anti-graft bodys efforts to combat corruption, including at TNI.



Reported by Syaiful Hakim



