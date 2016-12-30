Citilink president director quits after row over allegedly inebriated pilot

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The President Director of Citilink Indonesia airlines, Albert Burhan, and Production Affairs Director, Hadinoto Sudigno, have resigned after an incident in which a pilot had reported for duty in an inebriated state for a Surabaya-Jakarta flight last Wednesday.



"As for the impact this case has had on Citilink, the Production Affairs Director, Hadinoto Sudigno, and I have assumed responsibility and we hereby submit (our) resignations from the Citilink," Albert said at the press conference here on Friday.



According to Albert, he has already conveyed the fact of his resignation verbally and will submit a formal letter to this effect soon.



Albert, who at stage had served as Finance Director of the Citilink, expressed the hope as a result of his decision, the low cost airline running under the auspices of Garuda Indonesia will do better in the future.



Vice President Corporate Communication Citilink Benny S Butarbutar stated that Alberts resignation request will be delivered to the shareholders.



As per information provided by the Citilink Management to the Directorate General of Air Transportation, the Citilink airplane QG 800 from flying between Juanda (Surabaya) and Halim Perdanakusuma (Jakarta) was scheduled to take off at 05.15 a.m. local time.



The airbus pilot on duty was Capt. Tekad Purna as were co-pilot (FO) Bayu Segara, stewardesses (flight attendants) Rigke Mutya, Anggita Nur, Mountain D and Ling Radia.



At 5:09 am local time, the pilot arrived at the "flight operations" or flops, and went directly to the aircraft.



The pilot entered the cockpit and made an announcement for those in the aircraft cabin, his sound seemingly unclear and triggering worries. Almost all the passengers complained and demanded that the pilot be replaced.



At 5:30 am, all the passengers disembarked from the plane. The Citilink then decided to replace Capt. Tekad Purna with Capt. Wahana Agus.



Afterwards, except for nine passengers who decided to cancel their flight, others boarded the plane again.



At 6:20 pm, flight QG 800 left for the Halim Perdanakusuma airport.



At 6:35 am, Capt. Tekad underwent a health check at the clinic of Graha Angkasa Pura I, conducted by Dr. Putu. The alcoholic and drug tests turned out to be negative.



However, the Ministry of Transportation asked for a thorough medical examination of the pilot to ascertain his condition.(*)