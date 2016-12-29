Kadin wants govt to focus on fisheries in 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) wants the government to pay more attention to the marine and fisheries sector in 2017, a Kadin official has said.



"We hope the government will pay more attention to the marine and fishery businesses," Kadins Deputy to the General Chairman for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Yugi Prayanto said here on Friday.



According to Kadin, the chamber faced many obstacles during 2016 in supporting fishermen and the fisheries businesses due to the impact of governments policies not conducive to them.

Some government policies issued in 2016 did not positively impact investments in the marine and fisheries sector. Moreover, these policies significantly affect the livelihood of fishermen.

Due to these policies, many fishermen are afraid to work. Therefore, Kadin hopes that the government will support the domestic businesses.



According to Yugi, if domestic businesses make mistakes, the cases should be immediately processed under the law to create a conducive investment climate.



He also pointed out that in 2017 the world economy was likely to contract further, so many investors and people have stopped spending their money.



This will negatively impact the national economy, especially the maritime and fisheries sector, which has made significant contributions to the country and people.



"Consequently, many investors are in the wait and watch mode. Therefore, it is important for the government to pay serious attention to the sector, which has been contracting for quite some time," Yugi said.



He stated there are a number of government policies on fisheries and maritime affairs that should be reviewed because they are counter-productive to the development of the national fisheries sector.



Kadin hoped that the government will conduct studies, hold public consultations, and look at relevant laws before issuing policies.



"Lets see the future by improving our respective roles for the sake of national development. Future challenges will be more difficult, but we must remain optimistic that we can play a role in improving the national economy," he said.(*)