Indonesia waits for policies of Donald Trump: Minister
Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 18:18 WIB | 332 Views
Yogyakarta (ANTARA News)- Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi has said that the Indonesian Government is still waiting for policies to be issued by US President-elect Donald Trump, before deciding upon diplomatic policies with the United States.
"We are waiting for the policies to be carried out by Trump, because what we have seen so far are only campaign promises," the minister said here on Friday, after receiving the Hamengku Buwono IX award in the Yogyakarta Sultanate Palace.
"We will see whether (the promises) are to be fully implemented in policies, or whether there will be adjustments here and there. From there, we will decide our stance," she added.
Regardless who is the US President, Indonesias position as a strategic partner will still be calculated by the US, according to the minister.
"Respective countries, both Indonesia and the US, have strategic positions. This will influence our sound relations with the US," she remarked.(*)
"We are waiting for the policies to be carried out by Trump, because what we have seen so far are only campaign promises," the minister said here on Friday, after receiving the Hamengku Buwono IX award in the Yogyakarta Sultanate Palace.
"We will see whether (the promises) are to be fully implemented in policies, or whether there will be adjustments here and there. From there, we will decide our stance," she added.
Regardless who is the US President, Indonesias position as a strategic partner will still be calculated by the US, according to the minister.
"Respective countries, both Indonesia and the US, have strategic positions. This will influence our sound relations with the US," she remarked.(*)
Latest News
- Indonesia waits for policies of Donald Trump: Minister 1 hour ago
- Myanmar expresses gratitude for Indonesia`s humanitarian assistance 21 hours ago
- Citilink president director quits after row over allegedly inebriated pilot 21 hours ago
- Citilink fires allegedly drunk pilot 22 hours ago
- Indonesian military police searches graft suspect`s house 22 hours ago
- Indonesian police on hunt for social media accounts spreading conflicts 22 hours ago
- Police question husband of Sylviana Murni over suspicious fund flow 22 hours ago
- Klaten head caught red handed committing graft by KPK 23 hours ago