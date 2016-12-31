Indonesia waits for policies of Donald Trump: Minister

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News)- Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi has said that the Indonesian Government is still waiting for policies to be issued by US President-elect Donald Trump, before deciding upon diplomatic policies with the United States.



"We are waiting for the policies to be carried out by Trump, because what we have seen so far are only campaign promises," the minister said here on Friday, after receiving the Hamengku Buwono IX award in the Yogyakarta Sultanate Palace.



"We will see whether (the promises) are to be fully implemented in policies, or whether there will be adjustments here and there. From there, we will decide our stance," she added.



Regardless who is the US President, Indonesias position as a strategic partner will still be calculated by the US, according to the minister.



"Respective countries, both Indonesia and the US, have strategic positions. This will influence our sound relations with the US," she remarked.(*)