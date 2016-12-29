Bappenas forecasts Indonesia's 2017 economic growth at 5.3 percent

Economic growth in Indonesia in 2016 is 5.1 percent and predicted it will be 5.3 percent in 2017. (ANTARA FOTO/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Development Planning Agency or the Bappenas has predicted that Indonesia's economy will grow at 5.1-5.3 percent in 2017.



"Yes, for economic growth in 2017, I have predicted a range of 5.1 to 5.3 percent," Minister of National Development Planning and Head of Bappenas, Bambang Brodjonegoro, said during a discussion on the 2016 Year-End Final Evaluation and Outlook 2017, in the Bappenas office here on Saturday.



According to him, the estimate is based on the assumption that the countrys economy will still be dominated by consumption.



Meanwhile, what impact the global economic turmoil will have on the national economy is as yet uncertain.



"We cannot yet predict the impact of the global economic turmoil. After all, the global economy is not bright," said Brodjonegoro.



Nevertheless, the national economy was still able to grow by 5.1 percent in 2016.



This, he said, indicated that Indonesia's economy was still able to survive global economic upheavals. Therefore, measures to ensure that the national economy can adapt to global change are important to lift growth.



"Even with the uncertain global conditions, we can still grow 5.1 percent. It is nice. So, if we can predict and control global conditions, it means that Indonesia can adapt to global change. That will be good for the economy of Indonesia," said he.

