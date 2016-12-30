Indonesia`s exports of fishery products increased

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Director General of Strengthening Competitiveness Nilanto Perbowo said the countrys exports of fishery product increased year-on-year in the first 8 months of the year.



"Currently demand for our fishery products is high in the United States and Japan," Nilanto Perbowo told reporters here on Friday.



Nilanto said the prices of squid, cuttlefish, octopus and shrimps shot up in the United States, Japan and other export markets.



Exports of squid, cuttlefish octopus soared 61.64 percent and shrimp exports rose 5.86 percent, Nilanto said quoting figures from the Central Board of Statistics (BPS).



"I hope the trend would continue through next year," he said.



Earlier Marine and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti said she was confident the countrys exports of marine and fishery commodities would continue to increase.



Susi said supplies to domestic market are also expected to rise from local fishermen.

She said an extraordinary increase was recorded in the fish sales on the domestic market lately.



The Trade Ministry said the countrys exports of fishery product and seafood were valued at US$861.8 million in the first 8 months of the year.



Director General of National Export Promotion Arlinda said exports of fishery commodities has continued to increase in value citing in the January-August period of this year the countrys exports of fishery commodities and seafood grew 10.76 percent from the same period last year.(*)