Ministry coordinated repatriation of 43 Indonesian workers
Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 23:37 WIB | 173 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the repatriation of 43 problematic Indonesian migrant workers (TKI) through its embassies overseas in the runup to the end of the year.
Of the 43 migrant workers, the ministry assisted in the return of 35 through the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 5 through the embassy in Rabat, Morocco, 2 through the embassy in Beijing, China, and one through the embassy in Manama, Bahrain.
"The 35 TKIs arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta at 2.05 p.m. on Friday. They consisted of 29 adults, 3 children and 3 infants," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said on Friday.
He noted that another 35 TKIs will later be repatriated by the Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Overseas (BNP2TKI).
In 2016, the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur coordinated the repatriation of 1,334 TKIs.
The total number of Indonesian migrant workers repatriated by the Indonesian government during 2016 is recorded at 41,612, of whom 27,877 were from Malaysia, 8,657 from Saudi Arabia, 2,601 the United Arab Emirate (UEA) and 2,477 from other countries.(*)
